CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Raiders sweep Redskins in singles en route to 5-3 victory

By Calli Newberry
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two players and one match left to finish, the Almont boys tennis team held a 4-3 lead over Sandusky on Thursday afternoon. Everyone had long been finished, and Almont senior Blake Campbell was fighting back from a first set loss against Sandusky junior Annie Ross in the No. 2 singles flight. Their match was the only one to go into three sets, two of which ended in a tiebreaker. The final result: 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-0. Campbell took the win, helping his team earn its 10th victory of the year, for an overall record of 10-14-5.

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Duke field hockey counters Princeton’s aggressive offense en route to victory

No. 18 Duke beat No.13 Princeton 3-1 on the road. After holding off the Tigers’ relentless offensive pressure in Princeton, N.J., to emerge from the first half tied at zero, senior Leah Crouse, a U.S. National Team member, got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard first. Graduate student Lexi Davidson scored a penalty goal that would put Duke ahead for the rest of the game at Bedford Field Saturday, with graduate student Eva Nunnink securing Duke’s lead in the final minute to win 3-1.
PRINCETON, NJ
Courier-Times

Panthers sweep past host Raiders in volleyball

MIDDLETOWN — The Knightstown vs. Shenandoah High School sports rivalry goes way back in time, even before the two teams were in the White River Conference, and the Raiders have had the Panthers’ number in volleyball in recent years. But Knightstown’s volleyball team got a measure of revenge Thursday night,...
MIDDLETOWN, IN
Shelbyville News

Tigers sweep Mohawks, Spartans en route to county tennis title

The Triton Central boys’ tennis team defeated Waldron and Southwestern (both 5-0) Saturday to win the Shelby County Tournament championship. In the title match between the host Mohawks and Tigers, Alex Crouse defeated Lucas Shaw 6-1, 7-6 (6) at No. 1 singles while Tucker Hutchinson got past Jack Fischer 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Ashton Sturm beat Josh Kellems 6-4, 6-1.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
theportlandbeacon.com

Raider Football Improves to 3-0 with Route over Ionia

After last week’s upset win over defending state champion DeWitt, the Portland High School football team continued it winning ways on Friday night with a 42-10 victory over CAAC White Conference opponent Ionia. After Ionia kicked off to Portland, the Red Raiders wasted no time in striking on the Bulldogs....
IONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redskins#Raiders#Boys Tennis#Yale#Bwac
abc27.com

Donegal steps things up in the second half against Eastern York en route to 42-14 victory in Week 3

Eastern York were hoping to get their first win of the season after dropping their first two games of the season. Donegal, looking to get the winning record after sitting at 1-1. Indians open the game with a bang as a huge pass finds Jon Holmes who loses his man to put Donegal up 7-0. Eastern York would respond with a rushing touchdown from Bryce Currier to knot it up at 7-7. Eastern York would end up with the lead at 14-7 before Donegal would put up 35 unanswered points for the 42-14 win.
YORK, PA
Courier-Times

Raider defense shines in victory over Chargers

MIDDLETOWN – The Shenandoah High School football team accomplished three things in its first home game of the season against visiting North Decatur Friday night at Dale Green Field. The Raiders prevailed 20-8 for their first win of the season, it was their first Mid-Eastern Conference victory of the 2021...
MIDDLETOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
souraiders.com

Raiders fill up on goals in rout of Evergreen

ASHLAND – Sarah Mauk and the Southern Oregon women's soccer team wasted no time establishing dominance over Evergreen (Wash.) in a 6-0 romp on Friday afternoon at Raider Stadium. In the Cascade Conference opener for both teams, Mauk recorded two goals and one assist, while Phoebe Bunn and Baylee Touey...
SOCCER
Review

Beavers sweep Redskins

EAST LIVERPOOL — Beaver Local volleyball showed dominance up front and swept Indian Creek on Monday night, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17. Beavers’ Elizabeth Kolkowski was a force as she posted 10 kills and two blocks. Teammate Kodi Kinsey had 19 digs and Emma Joseph tallied 18 assists to go along with five digs.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Sidelines

Blue Raiders victorious in overtime

The Blue Raider women’s soccer team had a surprisingly difficult test on Thursday night, this time against an FIU team that was handed a 3-0 defeat by the Raiders back in March. This go around had a different result with the Blue Raiders winning 3-2. The Blue Raiders trailed 1-0...
SOCCER
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Annie Ross: Finding confidence on the court

The courts on either side of them were empty. All of the other matches were done for the day and the team score was 4-3. Almont led Sandusky by one and this match would decide the outcome, but neither Almont senior Blake Campbell nor Sandusky junior Annie Ross were ready to call it a day.
TENNIS
wnewsj.com

Elks winners card 3 eagles en route to 8-under

The team of Rocky Long, Fred Stern and John Faul had three eagles Thursday en route to a first-place finish in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course. The trio eagled Nos. 2, 6 and 8 while posting birdies on Nos. 1 and 7. They finished 8-under par 28.
GOLF
Columbia Missourian

Tolton shuts out Missouri Military Academy en route to victory

Tolton took care of business on the road Friday, defeating Missouri Military Academy 38-0. The theme for the Trailblazers so far this season had been solid first-half play followed by poor second-half performances. That wasn’t the case Friday, as Tolton looked impressive for the entire game on both sides of the ball. It stymied the Fighting Colonels’ ground game while also getting whatever it wanted on the ground itself.
FOOTBALL
reviewjournal.com

Three quick takeaways from Raiders’ thrilling victory

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium:. This was the night Raiders fans have been waiting for, and they packed the stadium with a crowd that included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. It was the first Raiders regular-season game played...
NFL
Franklin County Free Press

Raiders rout Golden Eagles

Raiders rout Golden Eagles, 62-33 in football; Mussina equals career high with 5 TDs; Evans has a career receiving day. The Shippensburg University football team produced 594 yards of total offense on Saturday at Clarion, its most in a game since Week 4 of the 2017 season, as it defeated the host Golden Eagles by a score of 62-33 in non-conference action at Memorial Stadium.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thunder1320.com

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders roll in 3-0 sweep over Tullahoma

Coffee County made quick work of of the Lady Wildcats in Tullahoma Wednesday night, picking up a 3-0 sweep with wins of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-16. The win completes the season sweep over the Lady Cats after a win earlier this season. The Lady Raiders had a strong night from...
TULLAHOMA, TN
fairfield-recorder.com

Bulldogs erupt in third quarter en route to pummeling Cayuga

Wortham pulled away from a four-point halftime lead with 24 unanswered points in the third quarter and defeated Cayuga, 48-20, at Cayuga on Friday night. The Bulldogs dominated the third quarter with their running game, which opened up their play-action passing game. A few halftime adjustments paid dividends. “We came out in the second half and just really exploded,” Wortham coach Chad Coker…
BASKETBALL
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Tennis squad sweeps singles against Ellison; takes down-to-the-wire victory over Burnet

The Badger tennis team recently played two matches against Ellison and Burnet before Lampasas got back to district play again at home against Brownwood. The Badgers played Ellison last Friday and won that match 13-6. Then the team traveled to Burnet on Tuesday and won 10-9 in a match that went down to the wire. Against Ellison, things started close, as after the doubles matches the score was 4…
BURNET, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy