Raiders sweep Redskins in singles en route to 5-3 victory

With two players and one match left to finish, the Almont boys tennis team held a 4-3 lead over Sandusky on Thursday afternoon. Everyone had long been finished, and Almont senior Blake Campbell was fighting back from a first set loss against Sandusky junior Annie Ross in the No. 2 singles flight. Their match was the only one to go into three sets, two of which ended in a tiebreaker. The final result: 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-0. Campbell took the win, helping his team earn its 10th victory of the year, for an overall record of 10-14-5.