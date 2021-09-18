CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Mark Milley Exposes the Myth of American ‘Democracy’

By Josh Hammer
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s deeply unsettling revelation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s alleged late Trump administration-era perfidy, bordering on high treason, is but one glaring fusillade in a years-long crusade by America’s decrepit ruling class to condemn and ultimately subjugate us “deplorables,” “wrong-thinkers” and all others with a conservative or traditionalist worldview. It is a shot across the bow in that roiling cold domestic conflict, and a clarion call as to the relevant stakes. It is also a brazen assault on one of the most rudimentary defining features of America’s constitutional order — an assault that exposes the lie that the ruling class and its left-wing echo chamber denizens care one whit about the very “democracy” they invariably claim to cherish.

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Truth About Mark Milley

Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, co-authored with Robert Costa, has a lot to say about the military establishment. One of the figures who comes off looking really good is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, a main character in the book. Peril reports that, after the 2020 election, Milley was concerned an unstable commander in chief might launch a nuclear attack on China—so he took action to stop that from happening, and called a colleague in China to offer reassurances. Controversy over whether Milley’s actions were appropriate has exploded, with conservatives decrying supposed overreach and liberals praising the general as a hero—but Fred Kaplan, who writes the War Stories column for Slate, thinks both these conclusions completely miss the point. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kaplan about Milley’s new position in the political discourse, and the truth about his actions. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Three big questions on Mark Milley

Gen. Mark A. Milley has weighed in for the first time on a new book saying he went to extraordinary lengths to allay Chinese concerns about a potential military confrontation sparked by President Donald Trump. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the Associated Press the calls were,...
MILITARY
charlottenews.net

Mark Milley under scrutiny after Woodward revelations

Washington's quasi-official court stenographer, Bob Woodward, has just published another "insider" DC account, which he co-authored with the journalist and television fixture Robert Costa, titled Peril. In it, Woodward and Costa reveal that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Army four-star general Mark Milley, made several calls to his Chinese counterpart in the closing days of the Trump administration in order to reassure him that should the president launch a military attack on China, he, Milley, would let the Chinese know ahead of time.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Milley’s perfidy is more proof the ruling class couldn’t care less about democracy

This week’s unsettling revelation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s alleged late Trump administration-era perfidy is but one glaring fusillade in a years-long crusade by America’s decrepit ruling class to condemn and ultimately subjugate us “deplorables,” “wrong-thinkers” and all others with a conservative or traditionalist worldview.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Is Nancy Pelosi pulling General Mark Milley’s strings?: Devine

If you believe the latest Bob Woodward book, the United States has lost civilian control of its military — unless you count Nancy Pelosi, who seems to have been in control of everything since she became speaker in 2019 with the single-minded goal of bringing down Donald Trump. Everything has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Hannity' on Milley's alleged phone call, Americans in Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" September 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And thank you, Tucker. And welcome to HANNITY. ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 32. HANNITY: Sad...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Mark Milley committed treason, and others were implicated

There’s something about the term "deep state" that sounds paranoid, even nutty. As of just a few years ago, you mostly heard the phrase from relics on the far-left, the kind of people who lecture you about the United Fruit Company and the toppling of Mosaddegh. The term, then and now, suggests that our democracy is fake. Elections and domestic politics are a sideshow. No matter who you vote for, in the end, the same people still run everything. That’s a pretty dark understanding of the American system. If you’re a normal person who grew up here, it’s the last thing you want to believe about your country. It seems crazy. And then you read stories like this one:
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Nuclear Weapon#Myth#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Pentagon#The U S Armed Forces#Chinese#Defense#National Security Council#American#Republican#National Review#Joint Chiefs
Rolling Stone

Pence Had to Ask Dan Quayle If American Democracy Should Continue

The fate of a healthy Democracy does not come down to a phone call with Dan Quayle. But, well, here we are. According to an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in the final days of Trump’s presidency, then-Vice President Mike Pence was struggling to decide whether to honor the votes of the American people or to refuse to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump and set off an unprecedented constitutional crisis. The authors write that Pence sought advice from Dan Quayle, the only living Republican vice president who had been in the position of certifying an election where his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Mark Milley must go

Former President Donald Trump's actions after losing the 2020 election defied any sense of presidential decorum or decency. They cost the GOP control of the Senate and encouraged a violent mob to storm the Capitol and "stop the steal." His denial of a legitimate election loss was egregious enough that Trump loyalists of half a decade, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had genuine concerns in the final weeks of his administration, with the vice president acting as the final bulwark to protect President Joe Biden's victory.
POTUS
Axios

Gen. Mark Milley acted to limit Trump's military capabilities

In the wake of the Capitol riot Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took covert steps to prevent President Trump from potentially ordering a military strike or launching nuclear weapons, a CNN preview of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book "Peril," reveals. Driving the news:...
POTUS
MarketRealist

What Has General Mark Milley Done, and What Is His Political Party?

General Mark Milley has been quoted a lot in the new book “Peril” by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa. Although the book won’t be officially released on hardcover until Sept. 21, details about phone calls between Gen. Milley and a Chinese general have been made known.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
New York Post

I respected Mark Milley ⁠— but he has damaged our democracy

Commenting on the recent events by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is not easy for me. For much of his career, Mark Milley served with distinction and honor. I worked hand-in-hand with him during my four years in the White House and I’d like to think we built a rapport based on mutual respect. It is hard to separate that man from the one who has emerged these last months, alongside the alleged actions he has not denied.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

General Mark Milley Under Fire For Calls With China

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is under fire for two calls he reportedly made to his Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration seeking to reassure the U.S. would not strike China. Milley allegedly made the calls over concerns about actions former...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy