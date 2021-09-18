CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Legacy will celebrate 25th annual Harvest Festival

Star-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot going on at the Legacy of the Plains this week. We kick off our 25th annual Harvest Festival with The Chester B. Brown Bean reunion. This event will be held this Thursday on Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legacy Community Room. Bean processors and producers are welcome and encouraged to attend.

