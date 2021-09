Let's be real. When we think of reality TV, very specific things come to mind. Yes, we've got our Housewives (Real and Basketball alike), our classic Jersey Shore-type scenarios, our Love Islands, our bachelors and bachelorettes and all that jazz, but when it comes to Black excellence in reality television, what is there? Love & Hip Hop? More like money and messiness to me. Keeping Up with the Kardashians? The blackest thing about that show was Kanye, and I get it, you know. High-minded drama is hard, and Black high-minded drama is even harder, especially when being ratchet is what really sells. At least it was, until Issa Rae's first project of this nature finally came to fruition: HBO Max's Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

