CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Keg of Heat 🔥 Will Set Your Fall Tailgate Party On Fire

By Leslie Morgan
KISS 106
KISS 106
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen up you heat freaks, you know who you are. It's probably just about everybody. It seems like most everyone loves them some Fireball. I know I do. The first time I tasted it, I was in love, well a love/hate kinda thing. You know what I mean? Yeah, you do. It was so much better than the cinnamon schnapps I used to hide from my parents. Well, that and a bottle of Boone's Farm - Strawberry Hill. Don't judge me, you know you did it too. But, Fireball is a whole other level of delicious heat.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Elevate your tailgate with these fall cheese spread ideas

IDAHO — Boise State football is back on the Blue and that means tailgate season is kicking off in the City of Trees. The experts at Wisconsin Cheese say now is the perfect time to start experimenting with your cheese spread. "I always like to add a different variety of...
BOISE, ID
New York Post

Blue Apron debuts new Heat & Eat meals perfect for your fall routine

The office is back in person, school is in session, the dog needs a walk and you just remembered… dinner isn’t made yet. If any of the above sounds all too familiar, we have an idea for you that will save time and energy but won’t compromise on taste or the beauty of a hot meal for dinner. Blue Apron, one of our tried and tested meal kit companies, now has a new way to handle busy days.
RECIPES
XL Country 100.7

Best Foods To Have At Your Bobcat Tailgate

You always want to make sure everyone has an absolutely great time at your tailgate. Whether you have great music, great drinks, or good food, these items are always a must-have. So we have compiled a list of the best foods for you to bring or cook at your tailgate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Brit + Co

Make These Wisconsin Beer Brats for Your Next Tailgate Party

It's that time of year again—time to start whipping out our favorite tailgating recipes! The most classic game-day go-to, of course, are delicious Wisconsin-style beer brats. We turned to Meggan Hill, Executive Chef and head of the Culinary Hill Test Kitchen, for her take. Take it away, Meggan!. Beer brats...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kegs#Tailgate Party#Your Party#Food Drink
abc57.com

Elkhart Food Trucks and Tailgating Party September 25

ELKHART, Ind. – The City of Elkhart, the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department, and Pillars of Elkhart are hosting a food truck and tailgating party on September 25 at Central Green in downtown Elkhart. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy live music, kids activities, food...
ELKHART, IN
arcamax.com

Tailgate tips and recipes that will make your spread a winner

PITTSBURGH — Football fans love to throw tailgates both big and small before games. Whether it's a humble spread of chips, dip and chicken wings out of a car trunk or a catered smorgasbord feast, the goal is the same: to have a good time while cheering on the home team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Post and Courier

Brandy and Blue Cheese pair in dip for tailgate or cocktail party

Contributor Stephanie Burt has shelves of community cookbooks, those spiral bound snapshots of the collected recipes from a church group, Junior League or another social organization. They hold a lot of history in every line, and, with the right tweaking in the kitchen, can still give us direction for dinner today.
CHARLESTON, SC
naplesillustrated.com

Fall Finds for Tropical Tailgating

This True Cockatoo corkscrew ($12.99) is as fun as it is functional, perfect for a tropical alfresco gathering since it is super versatile with a foil cutter, corkscrew, and bottle opener. Total Wine, Naples. Straw Very. Pack a chic repast in this old school Huntsman picnic hamper for four ($398),...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Bud Light's New Candle Will Make Your House Smell Like a Tailgate Party

Whether you're a Redzone-watching, scream at the TV-type super fan, or just part of the "I came for the snacks" camp, football season has officially kicked off, which means we're cracking Buds and tailgating accordingly. Now, you can do just that from your couch. Bud Light has once again partnered...
NFL
McDowell News

Fall produce can be found at the Tailgate Market

There’s a chill in the air, and that means fall produce is here. We will have muscadines, tomatoes, okra, pumpkins, fresh flowers, jams and sauces, fresh bread and more. Don’t forget: November to December we will be having the Fall Craft Market on Tuesdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Did...
MARION, NC
KMBC.com

A nice fall day before the heat returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A beautiful autumn day is in store for your Saturday across the KC metro. Things will be relatively calm and sunny with a pleasant high of 78 degrees. Unfortunately, a hot windy day moves in for the Chiefs game on Sunday. You can expect the high temps for the day to jump back up into the 90s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Only In New Orleans

Enjoy A Deliciously Perfect Southern-Creole Brunch At Atchafalaya In New Orleans

Whether you’re celebrating something special or just looking for something to pair your Bloody Mary with, brunch is always a good idea. There are plenty of incredible brunch spots in the city, but few compare to this one timeless eatery where you’ll find a menu full of incredible brunch dishes. They also have some popular […] The post Enjoy A Deliciously Perfect Southern-Creole Brunch At Atchafalaya In New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KISS 106

Here’s Where You Can Get Turkey Nuggets In Southern Indiana This Fall

Everyone loves chicken nuggets, but this fall we might find a new kind of nugget to fall in love with. We live in a world where there are a variety of nugs at our disposal. Practically every fast food restaurant has its own version of chicken nuggets, and we all have our favorite. Personally, I am a McNugget fan with Sweet & Sour Sauce. Then, there are the nuggets that you can purchase in the frozen food aisle at the grocery store. Oh...do you remember the frozen chicken nuggets with cheese inside when you were a kid? Those were the best! Do they even make those anymore?
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Evansville Area Dairy Queen Restaurants Offer Fall Blizzard Flavors

It’s official, and this time it really is officially official – Fall is here. So I guess I can’t really complain about all of the pumpkin spice flavored (insert item here) or new fall flavors. So if I’m not gonna complain about it, I might as well embrace it – and I can’t think of a better place to start than Dairy Queen. DQ has announced their lineup of Fall Blizzard Flavors and I have to admit that some of them sound pretty doggone yummy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
Kansas City Star

Want to be the MVP of the tailgate party? Come prepared with family-fun games, snacks

Football season is officially here. Whether you’re tailgating from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, at your college alma mater or from the comfort of your backyard, there is no need to break the bank this football season. This week I want to share some tips on how to throw a proper tailgate on a budget. If you can funnel your enthusiasm for the game into a little preparation, you will definitely be the MVP of the tailgate.
FOOD & DRINKS
KISS 106

Big Dipper Chili IS BACK for the Season (VIDEO)

Fall smells are in the air and that includes Big Dipper's world-famous (to those of us who have had it) chili. Both Chad and I have seen posts on social media telling of the delicious arrival. When I worked for Burns Middle School each Fall we would have a potluck...
SACRAMENTO, KY
hunker.com

Where to Buy the Met Gala Table Settings for Your Next Dinner Party

While many spend Met Monday anticipating which of their favorite celebrities will ascend the Met's steps and how designers will interpret the year's theme, we at Hunker await the table reveals. The draw of the Met Gala is often the spectacle taking place outside the historic museum, but what we're interested in is inside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy