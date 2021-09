September 11 & 12, 2021 / Oceanside Harbor, North Jetty. Oceanside CA— The 25th Annual Surf for the Sea surf contest was held at the Oceanside Harbor North Jetty on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 & 12, 2021. This surfing event is in loving memory of the late Harry Bennett and many of our local surfers who have passed away. This is an annual memorial event supporting the Environment and The Surfrider Foundation, San Diego Chapter, to help raise awareness and help protect our ocean, waves and beaches. This year’s format and event is also dedicated to one of our local surfers, Zach Rhinehart, who is battling cancer. Zach is in need of our help.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO