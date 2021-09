CORBIN — South Laurel wrapped up the 49th District Girls Soccer Tournament’s top seed for the first time in six years after defeating Corbin in Monday, 3-1. Most of the game was played on Aug. 26th but It was eventually halted by lightning and postponed until 18 days later. The two teams played the final 4:53 of the contest with no goals scored.

