CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Reds aim to go top of the table plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League drama with Manchester City and Arsenal in action

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool will be looking to go top of the Premier League for the first time since January when they host Crystal Palace in one of four matches kicking off at 3pm. Jurgen Klopp's side will be targeting victory against Patrick Vieira's side who are on a high after picking up their first league victory of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace player ratings: Mohamed Salah stars as Reds down stubborn Eagles

LiverpoolAlisson – 7: Made a vital save in the opening minutes to claw away a Zaha effort, though that shot was the result of his own miscommunication with Milner. Denied Edouard with two crucial stops later on.James Milner – 6: Out of position at right-back, so can be forgiven somewhat for his early and almost costly mix-up with Alisson. Was unsurprisingly solid elsewhere.Ibrahima Konate – 7: Dealt well with the physicality of Benteke for a fairly straightforward debut, despite a late scare in a one-on-one with Edouard. Looks like he will be a significant presence in opponents’ boxes on set-pieces.Virgil...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Liverpool go top with win over Palace as City held by Saints

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, while champions Manchester City were held to a goalless draw at home to Southampton. Arsenal picked up their second straight win with a 1-0 victory at Burnley, while promoted Brentford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace with LIVENow

Exciting clash awaits at Anfield as unbeaten Liverpool welcomes dangerous Crystal Palace on Saturday. Two teams on the back of highly impressive wins last week are set to face each other in the cauldron of Anfield, looking to continue building on their positive momentum. Liverpool thumped Leeds United 3-0 last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Manchester City vs. Leicester City: Live stream, start time, how to watch Premier League 2021

Manchester City heads to the King Power Stadium on Saturday for a clash with Leicester City as it aims to make it three wins in a row after an opening weekend defeat. The Man City offense has been on a tear over its last two games, defeating Arsenal and Norwich City each by a score of 5-0. The Foxes, meanwhile, needed a 76th minute game winner from Marc Albrighton to knock off the Canaries, 2-1. While the Cityzens wait to see if their Brazilian players will be available, manager Pep Guardiola will still have plenty of star power at his disposal, including Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling. For Leicester, forward Jamie Vardy will look to once again torment Man City, as he has scored eight goals in 10 league matches against them.
LEICESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur#Burnley Vs Arsenal
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace an Anfield this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their strong start to the Premier League season. The Reds secured an impressive 3-0 win at Leeds United last weekend, although the result was overshadowed by the serious injury to Harvey Elliot. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – latest updatesPalace enjoyed their first win under Patrick Vieira as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur by the same scoreline at Selhurst Park. Striker Odsonne Edouard marked a dream debut from the bench with two goals late on as the Eagles got off the mark for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Rampant Reds rise to the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah score and Naby Keita crashes in a sublime volley to down Patrick Vieira's Eagles

Liverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League table after beating a resurgent Crystal Palace at Anfield. Wilfried Zaha forced Alisson to scramble the ball away from goal just a couple of minutes in as Palace looked to rattle the hosts early on, but Sadio Mane tucked home the opener from a rebound shortly before half-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ‘enter race’ for Erling Haaland as Chelsea ‘target Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt’

What the papers sayThe queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, to a deal.Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
SOCIETY
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost had a ‘physical fight’, former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan reveals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp “almost had a physical fight” with James Milner after a game, according to ex-Reds defender Ragnar Klavan.The supposed incident is said to have taken place in 2017 in the dressing room after a 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland. Klavan says the pair squared up to each other before Milner backed down.He told the Betsafe Eesti Podcast: “The biggest pressure was around Christmas and at the beginning of January. One time, I don’t remember who we played against – maybe it was against Sunderland away.“Klopp and James Milner almost started a physical fight. It was the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Klopp wants 'solution' as World Cup quarantine row returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday demanded "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-v-country row over Covid quarantine rules for World Cup qualifiers. Eight Brazilian Premier League players -- including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho -- were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October. Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government's 'red' list because of the 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travellers. In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy