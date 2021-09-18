Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Reds aim to go top of the table plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League drama with Manchester City and Arsenal in action

Manchester City heads to the King Power Stadium on Saturday for a clash with Leicester City as it aims to make it three wins in a row after an opening weekend defeat. The Man City offense has been on a tear over its last two games, defeating Arsenal and Norwich City each by a score of 5-0. The Foxes, meanwhile, needed a 76th minute game winner from Marc Albrighton to knock off the Canaries, 2-1. While the Cityzens wait to see if their Brazilian players will be available, manager Pep Guardiola will still have plenty of star power at his disposal, including Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling. For Leicester, forward Jamie Vardy will look to once again torment Man City, as he has scored eight goals in 10 league matches against them.

LEICESTER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO