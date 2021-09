If you weren’t careful in your NFL survivor pool in Week 1 of the season, you could have found yourself out before the fun really started. Underdogs went 9-7 straight up last week, which makes it even harder to find a winner to survive and advance to the next week of the season. There are several strategies to go about a survivor pool, whether it is by taking the biggest favorites (as almost all of us at BetSided did in Week 1) or by finding a team that you wouldn’t usually take that has a great matchup that particular week.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO