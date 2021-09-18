Fast-food customers are back, but workers are not. It’s triggering major change.
Fast-food restaurants have a problem: Customers are returning but workers aren’t. And, increasingly, neither are their dining rooms. A labor squeeze is transforming an industry that has been an enduring and at times controversial symbol of American capitalism. For many fast food workers, the coronavirus pandemic opened new and better-paying alternatives to the demands of hot grills and deep-fryers. And a resurgent virus, powered by the delta variant, has compounded staffing shortages, forcing many store managers to reverse recent dining room reopenings or extend closures that took effect early in pandemic.www.adn.com
