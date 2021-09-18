Fast-food customers are back, but workers are not. It’s triggering major change.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grocery prices across the board–from meat to eggs–are soaring. The question is not what has gone up, but what hasn’t. Eggs, beef, chicken, are seeing significant increases this past year. And the answer to most questions these days: COVID is the driving force. “Everything is high. Nothing has gone down,” said Chris Jones of Baltimore. “Chicken, pork,” added a woman named Mildred who lives in Baltimore. “Boneless chicken breasts have gone up,” said Edward Brown of Baltimore. Said Robin Price of Baltimore: “Don’t try to buy chicken wings.” “Beef,” Jones added. “From eggs, right up to soup,” Mildred said. Those shoppers Friday outside the Howard Park...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO