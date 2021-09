BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to the tune of more than $700,000, which authorities say he used to trade stocks. Jeffrey Bearden, 47, of Hagerstown, was arrested Thursday on a federal complaint charging him with false statements and bank fraud. Bearden faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted of those charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. After applying for PPP funding to cover payroll for B&D Consulting, Bearden was approved in May 2020 for a $734,000 loan. Despite saying the money would be used for business expenses and employees’...

