Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Taper Talk to Intensify at September Fed Meeting

By Christopher Vecchio, CFA
DailyFx
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar (via the DXY Index) gained +0.65% last week on the back of rising Fed rate hike odds. Bond and rates markets are now the most aggressive in their hawkish expectations of the Federal Reserve all year. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the US Dollar has...

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Bearish Price Action Points to More Weakness

Gold has been trending lower after failing to clear resistance in the $1835 area earlier this month. The recent sell-off accelerated after XAU/USD broke below its 50-day SMA last week. The US treasury yield outlook following the September FOMC meeting is likely to create headwinds for non-interest bearing assets in...
Fed’s coming taper fans talk of renewed ‘reflation’ trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s signal that it will soon unwind its bond buying program is bolstering the case in financial markets for the so-called reflation trade, which lifted Treasury yields and boosted shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies in the early months of 2021.
Australian Dollar Outlook: China, Energy and Yields in Play. What Will Drive AUD/USD?

Evergrande continues to plague markets and some issues are unresolved. Commodities have mixed implications as energy supply constraints continue. Long term yields on the march: will 10-year AU-US spreads impact AUD/USD?. Central banks gave their audience what they wanted this week, while the Chinese government remains guarded over Evergrande’s debt...
Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September

S&P 500, Dollar, EURUSD, USDJPY and Evergrande Talking Points. Despite a plunge to start this past week, the S&P 500 closed out the week with a slight gain over the previous Friday – defying seasonal norms. Monetary policy will remain a theme in relative and aggregate channels next week though...
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

JPY weakness showed in a big way after the FOMC rate decision. If rates are edging higher elsewhere, that could bring on more Yen-weakness, similar to what showed in Q1 of this year. Yen-strength could become a dominant theme again should risk aversion rear its ugly head, and with the...
Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
