See and Photograph Hawks Soaring Over Montclair

Every Autumn a silently moving mass of birds of prey fills the skies over Montclair, virtually unnoticed by most people on the streets below. But on a good day in September and October – if conditions are right – you might see hundreds and maybe even thousands of hawks overhead making their annual migration south for the winter. The Montclair Bird Club is presenting a special workshop on identifying and photographing birds of prey in flight to coincide with the peak flights of these southbound marvels of migration.