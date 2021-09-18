CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Billy Sharp sets Sheffield United on way to easy win at Hull

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Sharp scored and missed a penalty on his 300th Sheffield United appearance in the 3-1 win at struggling Hull. The 35-year-old striker put the Blades in front after 17 minutes with a simple close-range header, while John Egan scored twice after the restart to seal a routine away victory.

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Hull City 1-3 Sheffield United: Tigers finally score but still blunted by Blades

Sheffield United heaped misery on Hull City and Grant McCann as the Tigers were beaten 1-3 at the MKM Stadium. Billy Sharp scored after 17 minutes with an easy header, but the striker missed a penalty just before half time with Matt Ingram saving well to his right. However, John Egan scored two goals in 11 second half minutes to put the game beyond the Tigers who did finally score after six games without netting. Keane Lewis-Potter finished off a nice move on 74 minutes to give McCann's side some credibility but Hull now haven't won since the opening day of the season.
SOCCER
newschain

Sheffield United sign midfielder Adlene Guedioura on one-year deal

Sheffield United have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract. The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder, 35, is the Blades’ fifth new signing under manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Jokanovic told the club’s official website: “Adlene is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Championship: Sheffield United hit six, Blackpool’s Bowler sinks Fulham

Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn both scored twice as Sheffield United secured their first Championship victory in style, beating Peterborough 6-2 at Bramall Lane. The score was level at half-time after Ndiaye’s opener for the home side and Jack Marriott’s reply. The Blades then went 5-1 up via efforts from John Fleck, Osborn, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ndiaye, and, after Jonson Clarke-Harris pulled back a 79th-minute goal from the spot, Osborn completed the scoring in added time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Sharp
Person
Seal
Person
Matt Ingram
Person
Conor Hourihane
Person
Jacob Greaves
Person
Grant Mccann
BBC

Plymouth Argyle: Sheffield Wednesday win sets standard says boss Ryan Lowe

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says his side's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday has set the standard he expects from his players this season. First-half goals from Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr and a third deep in stoppage time from Ryan Law saw the Pilgrims move up to eighth place in League One.
SOCCER
newschain

Preston leave it late to snatch draw with Sheffield United

Emil Riis struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Preston a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. The Danish striker grabbed his sixth goal of the season in all competitions after home substitute Sander Berge thought his 84th-minute effort had secured the spoils for the hosts, who had earlier seen Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener cancelled out by Daniel Johnson’s 50th league goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Football#Tigers#The Premier League
chatsports.com

Sheffield United could return for Alex Collado in January - report

Barcelona are still trying to figure out what to do with Alex Collado and are hoping to find a club for the 22-year-old at some point this season. The Catalan giants haven’t been able to register Collado for the 2021-22 campaign but he has been training with the club. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Billy Sharp: Steel City legend

Castleford Tigers 24-40 Warrington Wolve... Inside The WSL: Top five goals of the we... Redknapp, Wright become carbon commentat... Three coaches sent off after touchline b...
SOCCER
FanSided

Predicted Southampton line-up to face Sheffield United in EFL Cup tie

Southampton are back in EFL Cup action on Tuesday evening and will be looking to get past the stern test provided by Sheffield United. This was a Premier League fixture last season and Saints claimed two straight-forward victories but Ralph Hasenhuttl will be putting his management skills to the test against Slavisa Jokanovic instead of Chris Wilder this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sheffield United to check on Sander Berge fitness

Sheffield United will check on Sander Berge ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Southampton. The midfielder was withdrawn from the league game against Hull on Saturday as a precautionary measure, after feeling a pain in his hamstring during the warm-up. The third-round game could be another chance for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Watch: Southampton win on penalties at Sheffield United | Highlights

Southampton advanced to the Carabao Cup fourth round after defeating Sheffield United in a penalty shootout on Tuesday evening. Oriol Romeu was the man who dispatched the winning penalty. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints won 4-2 on penalties, with the two sides drawing 2-2 after 90 minutes. Saints fielded a much-changed side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Chelsea edge past Villa on penalties, Man Utd out of League Cup

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Timo Werner scored his first goal of the season as a much-changed Chelsea side crept into the fourth round of the League Cup by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the Stamford Bridge clash ended 1-1 on Wednesday. Manchester United crashed out, however, as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they meet Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.Thomas Tuchel’s side blew away Tottenham with a second half blitz to win 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Man United face West Ham in Carabao CupThese two sides have already met this season, with Villa troubling the Premier League title contenders significantly more than their three-goal losing margin suggests.Both sides are expected to make a number of changes for the midweek game.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal add late gloss to routine win over battling AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy