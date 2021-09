Like millions of other people in the U.S., the biggest bright spot of the lockdown of 2020 was that it gave me the time I needed to adopt, train, and bond with a dog. Since we picked Dusty up at a shelter last year, this little cattle dog has become a combination of my best friend, my stress ball (cannot recommend enough channeling your anxiety into dog tummy rubs), and as I like to call him, my beautiful biological son. (What? He has my eyes!)

PET SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO