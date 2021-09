The Titus County Hay Show and Forage Program will be held Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Titus County Extension Office. Hay samples are due to the Extension Office no later than Monday, Oct. 4 and they are FREE of charge (thanks to Noble Research Institute). There will be speakers present on topics including Plant Identification (Titus County 4-H member), Range and Pasture Herbicide Updates …