In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Calvin Johnson, the former No. 2 overall pick who spent the entirety of his nine-year NFL career with the Lions, opened up on his rather rocky relationship with the franchise. Johnson claims Detroit owes him $1.6 million -- not necessarily all in one payment -- since he believes he already completed the work that was requested by the franchise for him to earn some of the money back that he was forced to return when he retired at the age of 30.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO