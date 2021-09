As law enforcement braces for the revival of the REvil ransomware gang, a cybersecurity firm on Thursday released a free decryption tool for early victims of the criminals. The decryptor, which Bitdefender developed in coordination with an unnamed law enforcement partner, will aid victims hit before July 13. The Romania-based company said it was still in the middle of an investigation with its partner, which agreed to release the decryptor before completing the joint inquiry to help as many victims as possible. Bitdefender has a long history of working with Europol to release tools that help victims of digital extortion sidestep the process of making a payment.

