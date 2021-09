A tractor accident in Douglas County’s La Grand Township on Saturday morning sent two men to the hospital. A Volvo tractor driven by 48 year old Benjamin Ray Lee of Plantersville, Mississippi was westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled into the median. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Fire and North Ambulance assisted the State Patrol on the scene. Lee and his passenger, 25 year old Matthew Elisha Burcham, also of Plantersville, Mississippi, were sent to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries. Burcham was not wearing a seat belt.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO