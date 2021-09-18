Commentary: Orders of protection need reform

Many people’s needs could have been helped with the over $250 million wasted on this cynical Republican power play. The anti-democratic proclivities of a political party without a platform speaks to the need for a new party that can be competitive with the Democrats but not rest upon xenophobia, homophobia, white supremacy and a host of other divisive tenets. I think of the GOP as the party advocating for government to get out of the boardroom and instead loiter in the bedroom, more focused on regulating the most intimate private conduct of citizens.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO