Commentary: Orders of protection need reform
In courtrooms around the country, prosecutors routinely request, and judges routinely grant, “stay away” orders in criminal cases involving intimate partner violence. The orders are meant to ensure that victims are kept safe from further violence pending trial—a laudable goal. But they operate on the assumption that all people charged with crimes of domestic violence pose a continuing risk to their partners and that all of those victims want separation from their partners.www.ncadvertiser.com
