CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Commentary: Orders of protection need reform

By Leigh Goodmark
ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn courtrooms around the country, prosecutors routinely request, and judges routinely grant, “stay away” orders in criminal cases involving intimate partner violence. The orders are meant to ensure that victims are kept safe from further violence pending trial—a laudable goal. But they operate on the assumption that all people charged with crimes of domestic violence pose a continuing risk to their partners and that all of those victims want separation from their partners.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
wabcradio.com

Gov. Hochul Announces Parole Reform, Orders Release of 191 Inmates

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Governor Kathy Hochul Friday signed the ‘Less Is More Act’ and ordered the release of 191 inmates on Rikers Island for non-violent technical violations of their parole. The new law is meant stop the state from putting ex-cons back behind bars for missing appointments with their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citizen Online

Our view: Parole reform, like bail, may need a second look

A new law in New York means that people on parole won't necessarily be sent back to prison when they violate the terms of their release. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the "Less is More" measure into law last week, eliminating things like missed appointments, unauthorized change of address and broken curfew from the list of things that can lead to a revocation of parole and a return to state custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marin Independent Journal

Marin Voice: Undemocratic public comment process is in need of reform

COVID-19 restrictions closed businesses, but opened local governments via virtual public hearings. For the first time, the public could participate without being physically present. I, like many, celebrated this expansion of access. Eighteen months into the pandemic, it’s clear that we need much greater reforms to public hearings. Virtual access...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Now is the time for action on Lowcountry education reform

The Charleston Forum was established following the 2015 massacre at Emanuel AME Church to promote discourse on issues of race in the areas of education, policing and criminal justice, economic opportunity and historic monuments. We have endeavored to bring people together to increase community understanding of different perspectives and to identify paths for moving forward together.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Defense Attorneys#Order Of Protection#Police#The Bronx Criminal Court#D Manhattan
expressnews.com

Commentary: Gov, face the need for local control

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has recently sued a number of school districts. The stated transgression triggering the lawsuits: These districts have mandated the wearing of masks for all students, staff and visitors on their campuses. Paxton’s lawsuits are as shocking as they are contemptible. The state is spending taxpayer...
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...
TEXAS STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula mayoral candidate drops protection order case

MISSOULA, Mont. — One of the candidates for Missoula mayor got a temporary restraining order against a University of Montana Law School classmate. Now we’re working for you to find out why the judge dismissed the restraining order just days before the primary election. The 26-page court file in Missoula...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Whittier Daily News

California needs election reform

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill requiring that voters produce identification to show that they are legally entitled to vote. Notwithstanding the fact that 80% of Americans support voter ID laws, progressives claim that such laws constitute “voter suppression.”. But to see what real voter suppression is,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valdosta Daily Times

ZACHARY: Transparency, reform needed at Georgia prisons

A prison sentence should not be a death sentence, unless it is. The feds are investigating Georgia prisons. People die — a lot of people die — while incarcerated in our state, and the U.S. Department of Justice wants to know why. The DOJ says in 2020 alone there were...
GEORGIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Recall election process needs to be reformed

Many people’s needs could have been helped with the over $250 million wasted on this cynical Republican power play. The anti-democratic proclivities of a political party without a platform speaks to the need for a new party that can be competitive with the Democrats but not rest upon xenophobia, homophobia, white supremacy and a host of other divisive tenets. I think of the GOP as the party advocating for government to get out of the boardroom and instead loiter in the bedroom, more focused on regulating the most intimate private conduct of citizens.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
citywatchla.com

Recall Takeaway: A Costly Effort in Need of Reform

With 70 percent of votes in, 63.9 percent voting against a recall and just 36 percent in favor. Although challenger Larry Elder and his campaign threw out baseless fraud allegations in the weeks leading up to the close of balloting, he ended the evening with a concession speech and call to his supporters to be “gracious in defeat.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
floridapolitics.com

Senators consider staffing needs stemming from child welfare reform

Welfare reforms made this year call for more personnel, but the applicant pool is thinning. Senators on the Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee reviewed recent reforms to the foster care system that already have had implications on staffing within the child welfare system. Tuesday’s hearing marks the panel’s first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Court orders feds to reconsider protections for Joshua trees

Environmentalists won a notable victory this week with a federal judge’s order that the Fish and Wildlife Service reconsider extending Endangered Species Act protections to the iconic and stressed-out Joshua tree. In a sharply worded opinion, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II concluded the agency fumbled its analysis of a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy