Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com. I think we all agreed that the most useless household and workplace item in 2020 was a calendar. We weren’t going anywhere so why bother. But now, as we venture out more, another formerly neglected item is making a comeback: your wristwatch, or if you’re more of a techie, your cellphone. Welcome back to being on time. But it’s been a while, so I think we need to review how being on time works.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO