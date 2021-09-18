Best 2-in-1 Chromebook 2021: top hybrid Chromebooks for students and more

We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. For example, you can currently get $149 savings on any 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with Apple’s latest M1 processor. This means that you can get a new MacBook Pro for as low as $1,150 on its 256GB storage option on any of its Silver or Space Gray color variants. You also get the same $149 savings on the 512GB storage models, meaning that you can get yours for $1,350. And if you act fast, you can also score the same $149 saving on the latest MacBook Air that’s available for just $850 on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model in Silver and Space Gray.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO