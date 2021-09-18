CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomfret, NY

One-Vehicle Crash Injures Two in Town of Pomfret

 7 days ago

Two people were transported to a local hospital as the result of a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Town of Pomfret. The incident occurred on Route 20 between Farel Road and Adams Road shortly after 2:30 PM. State Police in Jamestown tell WDOE News that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to drift off the road and crash into a pole. The unidentified driver and a passenger were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Fredonia Fire, Alstar Ambulance, and National Grid also responded to the scene. The crash shut down a portion of Route 20 for about one hour.

