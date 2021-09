The Cubs dropped the opener in Milwaukee late last night, inching the Brewers closer to their expected NL Central clincher (Magic Number: 4). Hopefully, the Cubs can hold them off for another couple days, but the last time Corbin Burnes faced the Cubs, he struck out 15 batters in 8 scoreless innings. And as a matter of fact, he struck out 14 batters in 8.0 scoreless innings against Cleveland in his last start, so … I’m not exactly betting against him tonight.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO