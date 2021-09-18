CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Beautiful 37-Acre Botanical Garden In New Hampshire Is A Sight To Be Seen

By Michelle
 7 days ago

It seems like each of us is busy, running around to get things done every day. Even a day off might involve errands and a long to-do list. We can’t help busy lifestyles, but we can do something to take a break whenever we can. Sometimes that means taking time for ourselves and a place to do that is this botanical garden in Strafford County.

There's a lot to love about Bedrock Gardens in Lee. The first is just how beautiful it is!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5gM6_0c0HiDmE00
Bedrock Gardens / Facebook

At 37 acres, this certainly isn't the largest botanical garden in the region, but it's absolutely among one of the most beautiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP1Fe_0c0HiDmE00
Bedrock Gardens / Facebook

Just a simple walk through the grounds will prove how much care goes into making sure things are well-manicured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yylT_0c0HiDmE00
Bedrock Gardens / Google

The garden was once a historic farm. It was then made a private garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7Os1_0c0HiDmE00
Bedrock Gardens / Google

Today it's transforming into one of the most unique public gardens in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6TKq_0c0HiDmE00
jack M / TripAdvisor

In addition to plants and flowers, it also has sculptures throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBauM_0c0HiDmE00
Bedrock Gardens / Facebook

Each walk through the garden might reveal a fun specimen you haven't seen before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAB3l_0c0HiDmE00
Tim Thompson / Google

In addition to simple walks through the grounds, Bedrock Gardens also offers fun events throughout their season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhbPh_0c0HiDmE00
Erin Camire / Google
Be sure to check the website listed below to keep up and see what the next few weeks have in store.

Bedrock Gardens is open from spring through October 11th, 2021. Opening and closing dates for the season might change each year, so be sure to check their website for more information. You can visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday each week. They’re also open the first and the third weekend of the month. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for more information. They can be reached on 603- 659-2993 .

If you’re craving another dose of nature be sure to visit this secret garden in New Hampshire that you’re guaranteed to love .

The post This Beautiful 37-Acre Botanical Garden In New Hampshire Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State .

