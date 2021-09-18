It seems like each of us is busy, running around to get things done every day. Even a day off might involve errands and a long to-do list. We can’t help busy lifestyles, but we can do something to take a break whenever we can. Sometimes that means taking time for ourselves and a place to do that is this botanical garden in Strafford County.

There's a lot to love about Bedrock Gardens in Lee. The first is just how beautiful it is!

At 37 acres, this certainly isn't the largest botanical garden in the region, but it's absolutely among one of the most beautiful.

Just a simple walk through the grounds will prove how much care goes into making sure things are well-manicured.

The garden was once a historic farm. It was then made a private garden.

Today it's transforming into one of the most unique public gardens in the state.

In addition to plants and flowers, it also has sculptures throughout.

Each walk through the garden might reveal a fun specimen you haven't seen before.

In addition to simple walks through the grounds, Bedrock Gardens also offers fun events throughout their season.

Be sure to check the website listed below to keep up and see what the next few weeks have in store.

Bedrock Gardens is open from spring through October 11th, 2021. Opening and closing dates for the season might change each year, so be sure to check their website for more information. You can visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday each week. They’re also open the first and the third weekend of the month. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for more information. They can be reached on 603- 659-2993 .

If you’re craving another dose of nature be sure to visit this secret garden in New Hampshire that you’re guaranteed to love .

The post This Beautiful 37-Acre Botanical Garden In New Hampshire Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State .