There was some info / a rumor shared on Reddit yesterday about American Express Platinum adding new perks. When the refreshed Amex Platinum launched a few months ago I coined it: the world’s most expensive coupon book. It looks like we could be in for more of the same, whomp whomp. But will the new coupons be useful, like the Amex FHR and CLEAR credit, or will they be like the very limited streaming and almost useless Equinox credit? I think it is unfortunately the latter.

