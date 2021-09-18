CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

This app lets you tweak hidden settings and use custom themes in Gboard

By Skanda Hazarika
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s Gboard is among the most popular keyboard apps for Android, and it been updated quite a lot over the years. Recently, the app gained the ability to use the colors generated by Android 12‘s “monet” theme engine to dynamically change the appearance of its UI elements. Despite this added customizability, power users may still find Gboard’s default theming options a bit inadequate. If you’re a modding enthusiast looking to spice up the look and feel of your keyboard, check out Rboard Theme Manager, an app that lets you use custom themes on the Gboard app and modify a plethora of hidden settings.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How the Apple App Store ruling will change the way you use your phone

Buying more lives in your favorite mobile game or re-upping your subscription to a personal finance tracker app could soon be cheaper. A federal judge in California ruled Friday on a hotly anticipated court case involving Apple, Fortnite-maker Epic Games and allegations that Apple was abusing its market power. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that the court could not conclude that Apple could be considered a monopolist — but she also issued a separate order that will make it easier to pay outside its systems.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

New Windows Office Insider Preview Build 14503.20002 lets you use your voice to send emails

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14503.20002 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build lets you use your voice to send emails and @mention people. The update also includes fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Office Suite. You can read the full official changelog below.
SOFTWARE
laptopmag.com

7 hidden MacBook features you should be using

On the surface, macOS has remained unchanged throughout generations of updates. Dig deeper, however, and you’ll find a string of handy features Apple has added to its desktop operating system every year. Whether you’re new to macOS or have owned a MacBook for ages, these lesser-known features can help you save a few clicks and potentially make your workflow more productive.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
Android Headlines

Material You Theme Design Arrives For Google Phone App On Android 12

Android 12 is soon going to be available for everyone via the stable channel. In the meantime, Google is on a roll to update its stock apps with the Material You theme design guidelines. Most of the Google apps, including Google Calendar, Gmail, Google Calculator, Google Clock, Google Translate, Google Lens, Chrome, Google Contacts, etc. have already received their Material You design revamp.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theming#Apps#Android 12#Ui#Rboard Theme Manager#Xda#Theme Sound#Oem
makeuseof.com

Why Many Linux App Developers Don’t Want Distros to Use Themes

You may associate Linux with the freedom to make your desktop look however you want, but that’s not the case with GNOME. At least, not without knowing which extensions to install or how to read code. By default, GNOME is intended to look and feel a certain way, and many developers would prefer if Linux distributions didn’t change the appearance of their apps by using themes.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

iPadOS 15 Lets Apps Use Up to 12GB of RAM

Apple is allowing developers to request the use of additional RAM in iPadOS 15, according to ArtStudio Pro developer Lucky Clan. We confirm iPadOS 15.0 finally allow to use the whole RAM on iPad Pro with M1 chip! And we have just released Artstudio Pro 3.2.9 which support that!. Despite...
COMPUTERS
pharmaceutical-journal.com

How to use the PJ app

Launched in 2013, The Pharmaceutical Journal app has been a key resource for many members of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) for the past eight years. Immediately after the relaunch of the Pharmaceutical Journal website in February 2021, we started work on the apps (Android and iOS) to bring them up to date.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Google Calendar gets tweaked widgets with Material You redesign

Compared to other redesigns, Material You for Google Calendar is very straightforward, but the widgets do benefit from one handy tweak. Google Calendar’s app bar, which encompasses the day/date line in most views, gets Dynamic Color theming. This is also the case for the navigation drawer and rounded square FAB, which drops the four-colored “plus” sign. Most Workspace mobile and web apps are making this change, but not all as seen with Google Keep.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Business Insider

How to set up and use the Google Home app on your mobile device

You can set up the Google Home app to connect your smart devices and use Google Assistant. Start the process by downloading the Google Home app and creating a new home to add devices to. The Google Home app acts like a remote control for smart home devices. Visit Insider's...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Set up a Flutter app and Implement Google Sign-In Using Firebase

We'll be building a two-page app that allows users to log in using their Google Account. This is for a layer of security and to pull user's information associated with their Gmail accounts. Users can click on the "Sign In with Google" button, which will launch a view where users can provide their Google credentials. Upon success, control is returned to the user and Flutter navigates the user to the Welcome screen, where they can view their name, avatar, and be able to log out.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Sites will now let you design your own custom themes

Building a unique website that stands out is now even easier in Google's drag-and-drop website builder as custom themes have been added to Google Sites. In addition to allowing you to build your own custom themes, Google Sites also provides web hosting services for those looking to quickly create a website for free using the search giant's tools. It's also worth noting that the service uses your Google Drive account to store images and files for your site, so even users with a personal Google Account can store up to 15GB of files.
INTERNET
mobilesyrup.com

Xbox app on Windows 10 now lets you stream games from consoles or the cloud

The Xbox app on Windows 10 now allows you to stream games from either your home console or via the cloud. PC game streaming had been in beta for the past several weeks but is now rolling out officially to everyone. However, this is the first time that Microsoft is making Remote Play on PC available for Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
SamMobile

One UI 4.0 lets you use icon packs from Play Store, but…

The first Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta firmware update brings about tons of new features, small and large. We detailed many of these changes over the past couple of days, and we’ll continue to do so as more features and changes get discovered. Speaking of, you might be happy to learn that One UI 4.0 beta finally lets you download and install icon packs from the Google Play Store. However, there is a catch.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

These apps support Android 12’s ‘Material You’ wallpaper-based color themes

Coming with Android 12 on Pixel devices, “Material You” is the next evolution of Google’s design language, and it brings with it the neat ability to customize colors to match your wallpaper. This primarily affects system elements, but app developers can also tap into it. Below, you’ll find a list of apps that support Material You on Android 12, both first-party and third-party.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy