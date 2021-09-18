This app lets you tweak hidden settings and use custom themes in Gboard
Google’s Gboard is among the most popular keyboard apps for Android, and it been updated quite a lot over the years. Recently, the app gained the ability to use the colors generated by Android 12‘s “monet” theme engine to dynamically change the appearance of its UI elements. Despite this added customizability, power users may still find Gboard’s default theming options a bit inadequate. If you’re a modding enthusiast looking to spice up the look and feel of your keyboard, check out Rboard Theme Manager, an app that lets you use custom themes on the Gboard app and modify a plethora of hidden settings.www.xda-developers.com
