CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Packaging Boom Adds to Run on Industrial Property

By Lisa DeNight
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial real estate, including distribution centers and manufacturing plants, continues to be in high demand throughout the United States, exemplified by the exceptionally low vacancy of 5.1% and record rents that rose 8.6% in the past year alone. The improving national economic and health conditions are unleashing pent-up consumer demand, fueling the consumption and production of goods and supporting continued industrial expansion. E-commerce firms are a notable component of demand for industrial property, which along with logistics/distribution and manufacturing companies, made up more than 70% of the top leases transacted during second-quarter 2021. An integral component to these booming sectors and many others, the packaging is also growing its real estate footprint.

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 22-property industrial portfolio in Minneapolis market

Colliers closed the sale of a portfolio of 22 industrial properties throughout the Minneapolis market totaling more than 1.91 million square feet. The Colliers MSP Office and Industrial Investment Services Team of Mark Kolsrud, John McCarthy, Peter Carbonneau, Peter Loehrer, Kyle Delarosby and Lydia Paasch led negotiations with the buyer, Nicola Wealth Real Estate Acquisitions LTD on behalf of the seller, a national owner of industrial assets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boardingarea.com

Sweeten Your Stay Package On-Property Credit With Hilton: Good Deal?

Hilton offers an option at select hotel and resort properties worldwide called the Sweeten Your Stay Package, which includes such benefits in which to indulge with a credit on property to use towards dining in the hotel or resort property and luxury spa services where available — plus, you can enjoy access to premium Wi-Fi, free early departure, early check-in, and late check-out where available in order to “discover your local offer and start dreaming of what you can do” to “make your next stay even sweeter”…
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Industrial Development Boom Faces Growing Issue of Land Constraints

“Buy land; they’re not making it anymore.” Newmark’s Lisa Denight cites the famous quote from Mark Twain to underscore an issue the 19th century humorist and author couldn’t have anticipated: “Demand for modern industrial facilities to support supply chain evolution continues to sustain a historic development boom, which has strained a finite resource: land.”
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manufacturing Supply Chains Facing Historic Stress Levels

Manufacturing supply chains are facing historic levels of stress. Oxford Economics’ new supply chain stress indicator reveals the U.S. economy faces escalating supply-side challenges. Transportation logjams are the greatest point of stress, but limited spare domestic production capacity, low inventories, sharply higher input costs (most acute for raw materials) and labor challenges are making it increasingly hard for supply to keep up with demand.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging Design#Packaging Waste#Real Estate#Industrial Property#Newmark
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Operating at Scale is Critical Amid Emerging Chemical Manufacturing Trends

Given the challenges set in motion by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), organizations within the chemical manufacturing industry have become even more vulnerable to disruption than they were prior to the global pandemic. Between the current economic situation and the instability of supply chains, the industry is under a great deal of pressure, especially companies that process raw materials. They may have concerns about the future, particularly any regulations coming down the pike. Or they may worry about achieving consistent quality in what they produce and wonder how they can better manage raw material expenses.
INDUSTRY
nerej.com

Avison Young arranges $3.15m sale of industrial-office flex property

Northborough, MA Avison Young’s Boston office has arranged the sale of 104 Otis St., a 26,522 s/f fully-leased industrial/flex building. Commercial real estate services firm Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. acquired the property from LT Otis LLC for $3.15 million. Avison Young’s Jon Pezzoni, a Boston-based vice president on the Metro...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
therealdeal.com

A Long-Term Growth Approach to Industrial’s New Boom

Since its founding in 1984, CenterPoint Properties has distinguished itself as a force in the industrial real estate industry. Long before the e-commerce boom, the company has built its reputation on its development and investment expertise in coastal and inland port markets, streamlining and bringing value to supply chains for more than 35 years. The firm’s forward-thinking approach has also led to significant growth from the South Bronx to L.A., laying the foundation for commercial speed and agility. With regional offices across the nation, one of CenterPoint’s recent growth markets has been in the major port markets on the West Coast, where they’ve recognized the need to develop facilities that can accommodate fast turnaround and proximity to key access corridors.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Industry Experts Discuss Future of Supply Chains

Registration is officially open for SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, a full week devoted to knowledge, education and networking about all things related to the future of supply chain and logistics. SCN Summit: State of the Supply Chain Week kicks off Dec. 6 with a discussion on warehouse automation...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
hotelnewsresource.com

Is the Hospitality Industry Ready for the Travel Boom?

As the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ebb, many indicators point to travel coming back - with a vengeance - as people look to explore new destinations or revisit reliable favourites. If things go well, we will be at the threshold of a new age of travel. Vaccine rollout...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Welcome to the New Age of Supply & Demand Chain Executive

It’s the first day of fall. In some parts of the United States, the leaves are already starting to turn. Jackets are coming out of hibernation. And, football is in session. But, those aren’t the only changes happening. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is turning over a new leaf in...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Modern Themes Push the Supply Chain Forward

It’s the September issue of Supply and Demand Chain Executive and this one particularly excites me because we’re really tackling modern topics head on. It is our second annual Women in Supply Chain Award, which continues to awe me as our team here at SDCE pours through the numerous accomplishments from these women. The leadership qualities they possess kept our supply chains moving throughout not just an unstoppable pandemic, but endless new disruptions that occurred throughout this entire year. While I’d like to think that it is an everlasting theme to see women in the supply chain instead of a modern theme, it certainly is timely as we’ve seen the number of women working in this industry skyrocket recently.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has increased its mineral claim holdings by staking at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia. Highlights. As a...
ECONOMY
propertyindustryeye.com

Property industry reaction to the latest Rightmove HPI

The latest data from Rightmove released this morning shows that the national average asking price of newly marketed properties has increased by 0.3%, or £1,091, this month to hit a new all-time high of £338,462. Despite the traditional summer holiday lull, fierce competition continues among buyers for the record low...
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

Dermody Properties Plans Major Industrial Build in Bay Area

Dermody Properties has acquired a 49-acre land site in Fairfield, a city in the North Bay. The investor plans to build a 700,000-square-foot, five-building industrial facility on the site. The project will break ground this year, and it will deliver in the third quarter of 2022. Dermody has branded the...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Cannabis Industry Is Booming; Is This Supplier a Buy?

GrowGeneration is a serial acquirer of hydroponics stores. The company grew revenue at a whopping 190% last quarter. The stock is still expensive, and shareholder dilution is strong. Few investors are unaware by now of the booming cannabis market. The drug is federally legal in Canada and in many U.S....
RETAIL
rebusinessonline.com

Oxford Properties Group Acquires Industrial Park in Metro LA for $133.5M

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — Oxford Properties Group, a real estate investment and management firm based in Toronto, has purchased Santa Clarita Innovation Park, a 14-building campus situated on 118.5 acres in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita. Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Intertex Cos. sold the property,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Innovative Industrial Properties Could Double in Value By 2030

Leasing commercial real estate properties generates highly predictable rent. Successful companies are skilled at using their free cash flow to invest in growth opportunities. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is my favorite cannabis stock because of its highly stable yet profitable business model. By buying indoor cultivation space from marijuana companies that need cash and then leasing the properties back to the sellers immediately, Innovative Industrial Properties is constantly building a larger and larger hoard of commercial rental income.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy