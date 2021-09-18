Packaging Boom Adds to Run on Industrial Property
Industrial real estate, including distribution centers and manufacturing plants, continues to be in high demand throughout the United States, exemplified by the exceptionally low vacancy of 5.1% and record rents that rose 8.6% in the past year alone. The improving national economic and health conditions are unleashing pent-up consumer demand, fueling the consumption and production of goods and supporting continued industrial expansion. E-commerce firms are a notable component of demand for industrial property, which along with logistics/distribution and manufacturing companies, made up more than 70% of the top leases transacted during second-quarter 2021. An integral component to these booming sectors and many others, the packaging is also growing its real estate footprint.www.sdcexec.com
