Wind advisory, rain, high elevation snow this weekend for Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong wind, a sharp drop in temperatures and rain showers are all on tap this weekend for Lake Tahoe, and even some possible high elevation snow. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory for Saturday and said a storm will push into the region later in the evening that will bring rain showers and lower than average temperatures, including below freezing overnight that could impact sensitive vegetation.www.tahoedailytribune.com
