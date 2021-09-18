CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office Releases Identity of Missing Man

 6 days ago

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing a 14-year-old cold-case investigation into the cause of death of a Denver man. The case began in August 2007. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call involving a death investigation at the W.A. Parish Power Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Thompsons, Texas. Thompsons is an unincorporated community approximately 13 miles southeast of Richmond.

