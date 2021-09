When top streamer Ben “DrLupo” Lupo bid farewell to Twitch last week, it was a shock. When Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, an even bigger name, followed him to YouTube just a couple of days later, the streaming world reacted as though it had been turned on its head. However, Twitch letting two of its stars depart doesn’t mean the company is losing its stranglehold on the live-streaming industry. Instead, the departures from the platform are the result of intentional changes to the company’s approach to exclusive contracts with big streamers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO