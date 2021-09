Mandy Patinkin (Criminal Minds, Homeland) is expected to star in Hulu’s upcoming detective drama series which was just handed out a pilot order, entitled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The platform describes the series with the following question: “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world?” The description continues, “Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something…but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all cost,” via The Hollywood Reporter.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO