Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Saturday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — A study published by the CDC in September found the pandemic led to weight gain in children and adolescents. "There has been a doubling in the the rate of the body mass index increase. So the the rate that obesity is going up in pediatrics has doubled over the last year. The number of kids that are obese between the ages of two and 19 has gone from 19% of the population to 22% of the population. So we're almost at a quarter of the kids in the United States are considered clinically obese at this point," said Dr. Bradley Berg, the section chief of pediatrics for the Greater Austin region with Baylor Scott & White.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO