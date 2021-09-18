WRUP: Photos I will skip over on my phone’s camera roll as we talk edition
A blurry shot of my feet that will be excused with “oh, not that one.” Seventeen pictures of my cats. A picture of an advertisement in a video game store (I will not explain myself to you). Another blurry shot of my feet that I will pause on for several minutes before saying “oh, right, that was about the thing” without further elucidation. Another seven pictures of cat. What appears to be an attempt at an Instagram dinner shot.massivelyop.com
Comments / 0