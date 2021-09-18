CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Photographer Shows the Right Way to Photograph Wyoming Wildlife

By Doc Holliday
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We see people that visit Yellowstone and the Tetons do photography wrong so often, it's easy to forget how epic it can be when it's done right. One photographer recently visited our national parks in Wyoming and showed the proper way to take pictures of the wildlife we treasure. Evan...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

FLASHBACK: Elk Attacks Tourist in Yellowstone National Park

There have been several stupid tourist incidents over the years at Yellowstone National Park., which is widely believed to be how the term "touron" was coined. What's really frightening is trying to wrap your head around how many of these incidents that don't get captured on video. There certainly have...
ANIMALS
InsiderFamilies

Alligators in Colorado? Yes, there are!

One of several humorous signs at Colorado Gator Reptile Park.(Photo by Liana Moore.) Alligators in Colorado? It is almost as strange as sand dunes in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. But yes, there is a Gator Park located vey near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. This area of southern Colorado is certainly unique.
COLORADO STATE
corvallisadvocate.com

Oregon Photographer Unveils New Ways of Looking at Burned Forests

Crag Law Center, has been documenting the aftermath of Oregon wildfires since 2017. He started with the Eagle Creek Fire which burned in the Columbia River Gorge, setting up remote cameras. His goal was to show people the beauty of life returning to these areas. “You can show the plants...
OREGON STATE
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
The Nebraska City News Press

Photographer visits NC Rotary

Photographer and retired oral surgeon Jim Wickless of Lincoln was the featured speaker at the Nebraska City Rotary Club on Sept. 15. Wickless, who has pursued photography as a hobby since he purchased a Minolta camera in 1970, shared 60 of his favorite photos with the audience during his presentation.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Wake Up Wyoming

Stunning Wyoming Goosewing Ranch Is Perfect Idea For Summer Of ’22

As of this week, summer of 2021 is over and you may already be looking forward to a vacation in the summer of 2022. No matter what your feelings are about the Jackson Hole area of Wyoming, you can't deny that the scenery there is outstanding. The area holds many chances for a getaway that is only a few hours in the car. The Tetons, Yellowstone, Jackson, camping, fishing and a chance at a few days of ranch life are all on the table. Wyoming is full of great vacation opportunities, one is the Goosewing Ranch near Jackson. It's surely something that you will have to start planning and saving for now.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Lobo

The Lobo photographers’ perspectives on nature

Nature can mean many things to many people. For some, nature is trees, grass and rivers. For others, nature is a specific place or even a feeling. For these four Lobo photographers, though, nature mainly serves as a source of inspiration and an escape from the stress of everyday life.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Wake Up Wyoming

Yes, It’s Snowed in Yellowstone Already and Bison Don’t Even Care

It hasn't even been Fall for a full day and yes, it's already snowed in Yellowstone National Park. A new video shows that the bison don't even care a little bit. As the UPI reported earlier this week, there has already been some snow in Yellowstone. Nothing too major, but it's Wyoming being Wyoming. A new video share shows that it's just another day taken in stride by bison.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Wildlife Photography#Grand Teton National Park#The National Park Service
Space.com

Where and how to photograph the aurora

Anyone with a camera and a keen sense of adventure has probably dreamed of photographing the aurora. The elusive Northern Lights create a dramatic visual display in the sky, but the phenomenon is usually found in remote, cold places that are far away from busy, populated towns. It's tricky enough just tracking down the aurora, but capturing it on camera poses an additional challenge.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Wake Up Wyoming

Best Places to View Animals Around Laramie

With fall finally arriving and the weather cooling down, it is the best time to find the many animals that Wyoming has to offer. From elk to owls to prairie dogs, there are several areas around Laramie where you and your family can go and look for these creatures from a distance.
LARAMIE, WY
Photography Life

How to Take Better Photographs Outdoors

I recently covered how to take better photographs indoors when dealing with low light conditions. Today, I’ll focus on the opposite situation: outdoor photography, where the light may be over-abundant. This article explains the most common problems you’ll find in outdoor photography and how to fix them. Before we begin,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Wonder What It’s Like to Stay In A Wyoming Historic Hotel?

Norwegian vlogger that goes by the name "Harald Baldr" travels all over the world and shares his experiences with his YouTube channel. One of his latest videos is a review/ tour of the historic wild west hotel called "The Occidental Hotel" in Buffalo, Wyoming. The hotel was built in 1880 and still holds true to it's wild west roots. Some of the famous Old West figures at one time or another walked the same floors. Like Teddy Roosevelt, Butch Cassidy, Buffalo Bill, Calamity Jane and Tom Horn are just a few of the famous/infamous guests. The hotel keeps the history alive with artifacts, historical pieces and stories about the historic hotel. If you're staying at the hotel, all of the guest rooms are named after historic names and locations that play a role in the wild west history and even much of the furniture in the guest rooms date back over 100 years old.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Happy 115th Devils Tower Wyoming

American's first national monument is now 115 years old. September 24th, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt used the newly signed Antiquities Act to set aside Devils Tower as the country's first National Monument!. Devils Tower National Monument, also called Grizzly Bear Lodge, the first U.S. national monument, established in 1906 in...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Jail time ordered for woman who walked on thermal area in Yellowstone National Park

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail and to pay more than $2,000 in fines and fees for walking on a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park. Madeline S. Casey, 26, was with two other people in the Norris Geyser Basin area near the northwest corner of the park, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Wyoming district. She and another person left the boardwalk and walked on the thermal ground. Onlookers took pictures and videos of Casey and the people she was with.
LIFESTYLE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy