An anonymous photographer has gone viral online after sharing the story of how she deleted her friend’s wedding photos at the wedding after he turned out to be a groomzilla. The account was published by the photographer under the username Icy-Reserve6995 to the popular Reddit subreddit AmItheA**hole, in which people share disputes with the 3.1-million-strong community to have others weigh in on whether they were in the right or whether they were actually the “a**hole.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO