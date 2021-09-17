'How the Monuments Came Down' Filmmakers On Why Lee Statue Didn't Come Down Sooner

It is widely considered that the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass was the most photographed American of the 19th century, reportedly having more photographs taken than even Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president of the United States. This week in a ceremony at the Union League of Philadelphia, Douglass’ likeness was honored once again with a new portrait, the first of its kind in the 21st century. Produced by renowned artist Jordon Sokol, the painting pays tribute to Douglass’ work during a time when the country fought for its survival against the confederacy. After a year of searching for an existing portrait, Sokol was awarded the commission in September of last year. He will return to the building on October 13th for a special library hour to discuss his work and process on the project.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO