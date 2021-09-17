'How the Monuments Came Down' Filmmakers On Why Lee Statue Didn't Come Down Sooner
Robert E. Lee lost the Civil War, and now his statue has lost its place on Richmond's Monument Avenue. A pair of filmmakers tells the story of why both those things matter. HANNAH AYERS: We made the film to expose why the monuments were built in the first place, why they stood for so long and how those monuments are indicative of decades and generations of policies and practices that dehumanized Black lives and, crucially, how Black people were resistant to them before the first one even went up.www.wyomingpublicmedia.org
