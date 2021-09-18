CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye review

By Matthew Richards
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Catering to popular mirrorless full-frame cameras, this 10mm fisheye is available in Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z and Sony FE mount options. Like the rest of the 7Artisans line-up, it’s a fully manual lens but the lack of autofocus is no real problem, thanks to the enormous depth of field. Image quality is excellent for a fisheye lens, with impressive sharpness and negligible colour fringing, right out to the extreme edges and corners of the image frame. It’s solidly built with the barrel, integral hood, mounting plate and front lens cap all being crafted from metal. At the price, it’s an absolute steal.

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Sigma 90mm f/2.8 and 24mm f/2 DG DN for L and E mount are now officially out

After leaked specs and Sigma’s official presentation, its two new prime lenses are now officially out. The Sigma 90mm f/2.8 and 24mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary lenses are ready for preorders, and they’re made for Sony and Leica shooters. Sigma 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens. The Sigma 90mm f/2.8...
ELECTRONICS
digital-photography-school.com

Sigma Releases 24mm f/2 and 90mm f/2.8 Lenses for E-Mount and L-Mount Cameras

Sigma has unveiled two powerful lenses for Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras: the 24mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary and the 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary. The lenses slot into Sigma’s “I” lineup, a series of glass featuring top-notch build quality, portable bodies (Sigma claims the I series is perfect for “everyday use”), and high-resolution imaging on par with even the most demanding mirrorless cameras.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Upcoming Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM: More Leaked Images

Here is a set of product images of the upcoming Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM lens. Courtesy of Nokishita. This post might contain affiliate links. That means we will get a small fee if you make a purchase through the links, without any additional cost to you. Support Canon Watch! We love to bring you all the latest news about Canon and photography. If you buy your gear through our affiliate links you help this site going on.
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF Review: One of a Kind

Photographers really love wide-angle lenses. Photographers also really love fast apertures. What happens when you combine these two together? You get the Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF. Build Quality and Design. “Built like a tank” is not a phrase often heard with photography gear anymore. The Argus 35mm, however, has...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheye Lens#Canon Rf#Leica L#Sony Fe
The Imaging Resource!

Nikon Z 40mm f/2 Nikkor

(From Nikon lens literature) MELVILLE, NY (September 14, 2021) – Today Nikon announced the new NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2, a compact yet capable FX-format prime lens that provides fantastic image quality, fast aperture, a practical field of view and extraordinary bokeh for everyday image and video capture. Affordable, portable and...
RETAIL
Photography Life

Nikon Z 40mm f/2 Formally Announced + Pre-Order Links

A few months after announcing its development in June, today Nikon formally announced the compact Z-series 40mm f/2 lens and revealed its full specifications. The lens will go on sale “later this fall” according to Nikon, with a suggested retail price of $300. Here are the lens’s full specifications:. At...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon officially announces the RF 16mm f/2.8 STM and RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, N.Y., September 14, 2021 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses. Both lenses invite current EOS R series users and those who are considering a move to Canon’s prominent mirrorless system, such as the EOS R or EOS RP, to expand their content creation abilities with the visual drama of an ultra-wide-angle lens and true telephoto-only zoom lens. As the “lens first” EOS R series continues to expand, these latest lenses open the door to a wide-range of imaging creators, encouraging them to test the powers and possibilities of their art.
MELVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Stuff.tv

Coros Vertix 2 review

In the world of top-tier adventure sports watches, no fights rage more fiercely than the battle for the biggest battery life and the most accurate GPS. Not long ago, Garmin launched the Enduro with 80 hours of satellite tracking time. That was a revolution. But Coros has upped the stakes further with its second-gen fully-featured flagship, the Vertix 2: it ships with a mind-boggling 140-hour GPS battery life.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8, RF 100-400mm, Accessories Product Description Leaked

Compact, versatile, speedy and affordable, the new RF16mm F2.8 STM lens is a terrific complement to any. EOS R series digital camera. Offering an ultra-wide angle of view and a bright f/2.8 aperture, it’s an. excellent choice whether taking interior photos in tight spaces, seeking out the perfect landscape, or...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Canon Launches RF 16mm f/2.8 and 100-400mm f/5.6-8 Lenses

Canon has announced two new budget-friendly optics for the RF mount: the 16mm f/2.8 STM and the 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM. Both are aimed at enticing those who are considering a move to Canon’s full-frame mirrorless camera system. As part of the announcement, Canon describes the RF system as one...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lightweight, fast prime lens

Nikon has released a new lightweight prime lens specifically designed for its latest Nikon Z mount system in the form of the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2. Offering photographers a fast f/2 maximum aperture and allowing easy bokeh creativity in your shots. “It achieves a compact and lightweight body with a...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Voigtlander NOKTON 35mm F/1.2 X Now In Stock

The Voigtlander 35mm /f1.2 lens for Fujifilm APS-C sensors is a fast, compact, manual lens that offers outstanding wide-open performance gives smooth beautiful bokeh. The new NOKTON X is the ideal standard lens and weighing just 196g and measuring 39.8mm, it's also compact in size and won't weigh you down.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

What is a fisheye lens and when would you use one?

A fisheye lens is an extreme wide-angle optic that allows you to capture a distinctive and distorted view of the world. They are used in both stills photography and video recording, and you can even get adapters for some smartphones that allow you to simulate the dramatic ultra-wide effect. Typically,...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Cosina announces new Voigtlander 28mm f/2.8 prime lens for Nikon cameras

Japanese lens manufacturer Cosina has just announced it will release a Voigtlander Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 SL IIS Aspherical lens for Nikon AI-S mount in October 2021. The all-metal, wide-angle prime will be made up of 7 elements in 6 groups using double-sided aspherical lenses. It promises to offer sharp image quality from corner to corner and precision operation. It has an angle of view of 74.8 degrees, features 9 aperture blades and has a minimum shooting distance of 0.15m.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Ilford Pop-up Darkroom is perfect solution for developing analog photographers

Ilford has come up with a great way of adding a darkroom without you needing you remodel your home. The fold-way all-black construction is essentially a tent that has been made big enough for you to stand in, and to put in a table to put your enlarger and printing trays on. The Ilford Pop-up Darkroom is being shown for the first time at The Photography Show, in Birmingham, UK - which opened its doors today for its four-day event.
VISUAL ART
dailycameranews.com

Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 28mm f/2.8 SL II S Aspherical Lens Announced

Cosina unveils the Voigtlander 28mm F2.8 Aspherical lens for Nikon F mount camera systems. New Voigtlander lens include a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, a 52mm front filter thread, and an aperture range of F2.8 through F22. The lens measures 66.3mm (2.6″) in diameter, 32.8mm (1.3″) long and weighs 255g (9oz). The...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Venus Laowa 14mm F/4 Zero-D DSLR Lens Review

Laowa produces some very interesting lenses and the latest is this 14mm f/4 full-frame optic for Canon EF and Nikon F DSLR cameras. For the purposes of this review we couple the Nikon F version of the lens to the 45MP Nikon Z7 II mirrorless camera, using the Nikon FTZ adapter. Let's have a close look at what dramatic images can be produced with this ultra-wide manual focus lens and also at its technical performance.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

7Artisans 25mm f/0.95 APS-C Lens Announced

Aperture F0.25-F16 Lens configuration 9 groups 11 sheets. 7Artisans 25mm f/0.95 APS-C Lens Press release (translated):. Seven Craftsmen is about to release a new product “25mm F0.95 APS-C” large aperture wide-angle lens, which together with the recently released 50mm F0.95 and 35mm F0.95 form the “Firefly” series, featuring a super-large aperture as its main feature.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 & 28-75mm f/2.8 Lenses Product Pages & Images

Nokishita leaked the product page, images & release date information of the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD Lens (Model A058) and 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens (Model A063) for Sony E-mount. According to the report, Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 & 28-75mm f/2.8 Lenses will be released on October...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

606
Followers
3K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy