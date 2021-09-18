7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye review
Catering to popular mirrorless full-frame cameras, this 10mm fisheye is available in Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z and Sony FE mount options. Like the rest of the 7Artisans line-up, it’s a fully manual lens but the lack of autofocus is no real problem, thanks to the enormous depth of field. Image quality is excellent for a fisheye lens, with impressive sharpness and negligible colour fringing, right out to the extreme edges and corners of the image frame. It’s solidly built with the barrel, integral hood, mounting plate and front lens cap all being crafted from metal. At the price, it’s an absolute steal.www.digitalcameraworld.com
