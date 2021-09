Designers Finbar Ward and Tilly Dallas look through bee hives formed from cylinders of clay, as part of RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The final touches are being made to blooms and gardens as this year’s Chelsea Flower Show prepares to open.

The famous event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London is being held for the first time in September, with members of the public returning following last year’s hiatus due to Covid.