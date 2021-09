With the new season fast approaching, the Montreal Canadiens still have a hole on the left side of their defence. Since Andrei Markov left the team, Canadiens general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin has failed to acquire anyone to replace him. Steady stay-at-home defencemen are great for the playoffs, but if you don’t make the playoffs, then they have no purpose. In their top four, Canadiens need to have at least one more puck-moving defenseman to move the needle towards being a contending team.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO