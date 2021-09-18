Smokey’s Closet celebrates fifth anniversary from new Student Union location
This past Thursday marked the five year anniversary of Smokey’s Closet, an on-campus service that provides students with professional clothing for various work environments. To commemorate the occasion, members of SGA, the Center for Career Development & Academic Exploration and the UT National Retail Student Federation Association came together to host an open house to give Volunteers a taste of what this store has to offer.www.utdailybeacon.com
