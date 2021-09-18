Smokey’s Closet celebrates fifth anniversary from new Student Union location

The Lucille E. Dearth Union Twp. Branch will be celebrating their 10th anniversary for the building and the community is invited to an Open House at the branch. Historical pictures will be on display and refreshments will be offered while the local Farm to Fork event is getting ready to serve their annual dinner at 5pm. Stop by to sign up for the special gift basket door prize and pick up some giveaways provided by the Friends of the Union Twp. Branch! See you there!

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO