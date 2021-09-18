Gamma Chi Golden Key Award presented

At a recent Gamma Chi meeting, the 2020 Gamma Chi Rising Star Award was presented to Jenny O’Meara (left) and the 2021 Gamma Chi Rising Star award was presented to Betsy Clark (right). This award is intended to recognize and encourage key women educators with seven or less years of membership in The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. These members demonstrate exceptional growth in education, leadership and contributions consistent with DKG’s vision and purposes. They reflect strong potential for successful leadership at the chapter level and beyond. O’Meara was the chapter’s nominee for the 2021 NC DKG Rising Star Award, and Betsy Clark will be the chapter’s nominee for the 2022 NC DKG Rising Star Award to be presented at the state convention in April 2022.

