This Keg of Heat 🔥 Will Set Your Fall Tailgate Party On Fire

Listen up you heat freaks, you know who you are. It's probably just about everybody. It seems like most everyone loves them some Fireball. I know I do. The first time I tasted it, I was in love, well a love/hate kinda thing. You know what I mean? Yeah, you do. It was so much better than the cinnamon schnapps I used to hide from my parents. Well, that and a bottle of Boone's Farm - Strawberry Hill. Don't judge me, you know you did it too. But, Fireball is a whole other level of delicious heat.