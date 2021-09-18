CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber sets the record straight after wrong 'narrative' accuses husband Justin of being 'not nice' to model

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hailey Bieber has had enough with rumors regarding her marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber and his treatment of her over the years. During a conversation with former Disney star and singer Demi Lovato on their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, the 24-year-old model shot down the accusations waged against Justin, along with the descriptions of their relationship.

www.floor8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party Outfits Were the Perfect Turn Up Looks

Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been used to the ~lavish lifestyle~ for a looong time, and this weekend was basically like any other day for them. After a bomb night at the VMAs, where Hailey cheered on her man during his performance, and after stepping out to the Met Gala in chic all black ensembles, the Biebers closed their time in NYC with a Met Gala after party—hosted by the one and only Rihanna—and looked pretttty damn good en route to the function.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Justin Bieber
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Cheered on Justin Bieber at the VMAs

The Biebers arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in style. Ahead of Kacey Musgraves's performance of "Star-Crossed," Hailey Bieber stepped out onto the MTV stage in an elegant cream-colored turtleneck gown by Alaïa, worn with an equally elegant updo hairstyle. But before her official entrance, she could be spotted adorably cheering on husband Justin Bieber backstage during his first VMAs performance since 2015.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narratives
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours Justin Bieber ‘isn’t nice to her’

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the on-going rumours spiralling around her marriage to Justin Bieber, and the way he has treated her. Hailey sat down with Demi Lovato for a an honest chat, where she revealed that her husband Justin is 'extremely respectful' of her, dismissing the rumours currently circling them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin bullied with chants of ‘Selena’ at Met Gala

Fans are expressing their support for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin after the couple was seemingly subjected to chants of “Selena” while posing on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.On Monday, the couple, who have been married since September 2018, arrived for the annual Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with the Peaches singer wearing a black suit by la maison Drew, while his wife opted for a black Saint Laurent gown.However, upon their arrival, members of the audience began chanting the name of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez - who he separated from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy