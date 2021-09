The LA Galaxy came into the match needing a win if they were going to keep pace with the top three teams in the West, especially with them wanting to make a real push for first place in the conference. With a fully fit squad for the first time this season, and a near bottom-feeding Houston Dynamo visiting LA, everything was set up for a Galaxy win. However, the Dynamo proved a tough opponent, and were able to come out of LA with a point, finishing in a 1-1 draw Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO