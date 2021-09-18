Growing wildfire threatening world’s largest tree

The uncontained KNP Complex fire in California is now threatening General Sherman, a Giant Sequoia known as the largest tree in the world.

Because of what’s happening, large fire-resistant blankets made of aluminum are being wrapped around the tree, and others like it inside Sequoia National Park, about a 2.5-hour drive east-southeast of Fresno, California.

You can see in the image below posted to the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Facebook page what the tree looks like with the protective measures in place.

General Sherman is an extraordinarily large tree reaching 275 feet tall. That makes it taller than the historic Freedom Tower in downtown Miami!

Because of the tree’s exceptional height, it’s also very thick. The base of the tree has a diameter of a whopping 36 feet! You can learn more about this incredible tree from the National Park Service here.

The KNP Complex Fire has consumed more than 11,000 acres as of Friday evening after starting earlier this month from a lightning strike. The National Park Service is offering updates on closures around General Sherman here.

Because the large fire burning in California remains uncontained, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on what happens with this situation inside Sequoia National Park on NBC2 News.