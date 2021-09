As companies embark on new transformative initiatives, it is important for C-level executives to pay close attention to the execution of these efforts in order to ensure you are getting what you expect. Of course, strategy is your responsibility and is often viewed as “sexier” than execution, but that way of thinking just won’t cut it in today’s business climate. For decades, multiple studies on the success of companies in executing their strategic programs and projects have continued to demonstrate the same thing. Large, transformative projects fail—most of the time. As companies move from ERP and CRM efforts to digital transformation initiatives, this becomes more important.

