The fifth game of the season is a landmark of sorts for a college football team if a team is on the fence about redshirting players who have played in the first four games of the season. The 4-year-old redshirt rule lets a team use a player for up to four games without costing him an available redshirt season. West Virginia has a few candidates who have played four games and many others who are close, and Saturday's homecoming game against Texas Tech could seal the fate for some players and add intrigue to others. For the latter, consider true freshman defensive lineman Hammond Russell, who played and played well against LIU but has not played in any other game for the Mountaineers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO