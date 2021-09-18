CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot weekend weather

By Katie Donovan
WLWT 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot weather is in the forecast for the last weekend of summer! Fall arrives just in time with a cold front on Wednesday.

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy With Scattered Afternoon Storms Through Saturday, Cold Front Moves In Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a bit warmer across the Keys with the low 80s. Folks in the northern part of the state enjoyed cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that is near Lake Okeechobee. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more thunderstorms, some may produce some heavy downpours, localized flooding,...
MIAMI, FL
live5news.com

Refreshing weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be firmly in control for the first weekend of Fall! Sunshine is here to stay for the foreseeable future, along with lower humidity and cool mornings. A comfortably cool start to the 44th annual Cooper River Bridge Run this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A mostly sunny sky will prevail today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. It may be one or two degrees warmer on Sunday with sunshine continuing right into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday, cooling off behind a cold front Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s. A shower will be possible be the end of the week.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtvy.com

Good Weather For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of good weather continues into the weekend. We’ll see a few passing clouds into Saturday with highs reaching the lower 80s, with sun and middle 80s for Sunday. The gradual warm-up will continue into next week as we remain dry. TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Just In Time
Victoria Advocate

Sunny weather in store this weekend

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to be sunny. The National Weather Service forecasts blue skies this weekend, with temperatures climbing in the days ahead. Friday's high will be 86 degrees, with a low of 61 forecast tonight. Saturday's high will be 87, with a low of 63. Sunday's...
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Great weekend of weather ahead!

Amazing fall weather is out there Friday and that trend is going to continue through the next few days. Humidity is low across the area with dewpoints in the low to mid 50s. We are going to see beautiful conditions over the next few afternoons. Expect upper 70s through the day today. The wind will not be as strong as yesterday with just a breeze at 5-10.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wcbi.com

Fall weather continues this weekend

This morning started out cold with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s across much of the region. It has warmed into a pleasant afternoon, with Fall temperatures for all. Our afternoon high temperatures are in the upper-70s. Tonight’s forecast also looks great for Friday Night Football across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
The Pacifica Post

Daily Weather Forecast For Pacifica

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pacifica: Friday, September 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 25: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 27:
PACIFICA, CA
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stayton: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Rain showers
STAYTON, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances Of Saturday Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a chilly start with lows for some in the low 40s! We have another seasonable day with highs near 70. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a lot going on today around the region, so the big concern is light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Models are dialing back a bit as the weak cold front crosses the region. There’s not a lot of moisture with it, so the line breaks apart around 2:00 pm and many areas will just have a quick rain shower. Not everyone will see rain as these are scattered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the evening, we will have mostly cloudy skies and lows overnight in the low 50s. Sunday will be gorgeous with breezy conditions at times and gusts as high as 20 mph but all in all plenty of sunshine with highs around 70! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week we get back to the low to mid 70s and it’s looking to stay dry with even more sunshine. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Myhighplains.com

Weekend Weather Outlook

This afternoon will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm. With southwest winds running between 5 to 20 mph, temperatures look to rise into the upper 80’s. Amarillo should top out close to 88. Tomorrow and Monday will follow suit with sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s to about 90. Slightly cooler weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of low to mid 80’s. Also, a chance of showers and thunderstorms could be in play on both of those days.
AMARILLO, TX
WAFB

Wonderful weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather conditions will persist through this weekend and into early next work week. Morning lows will still be in the mid to upper 50s today and tomorrow, and then 60s next week. Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s pretty much all next...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy