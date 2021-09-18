CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

1925 — Ted Lyons lost his bid for a no-hitter when Bobby Veach singled with two outs in the ninth inning. The Chicago White Sox routed the Washington Senators 17-0.

1926 — The St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Philadelphia Phillies 23-3 in the first game of a doubleheader and beat them again in the nightcap, 10-2.

1949 — Ralph Kiner of the Pittsburgh Pirates became the first NL player to hit 50 home runs in two different seasons.

1955 — Ernie Banks of the Chicago Cubs set a major league record with his fifth grand slam of the season in a 12-inning, 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1968 — Denny McLain won his 31st game, the most in the AL since Lefty Grove’s 31 in 1931. The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-2 while Mickey Mantle hit his 535th and next-to-last career homer.

1972 — Minnesota’s Cesar Tovar completed the cycle with a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Twins a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.

1973 — Frank Robinson hit his first home run in Arlington Stadium, as a member of the California Angels. It was the 32nd major league ballpark in which he had homered.

1984 — Pete Rose reached the 100-hit plateau for the 22nd consecutive year, an all-time record. He also tied the NL record for doubles with 725 as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2.

1986 — Chicago’s Joe Crowley pitch a no-hitter to lead the White Sox to a 7-1 win over the California Angels.

1995 — San Diego’s Ken Caminiti became the first player in major league history to homer from both sides of the plate three times in a season as he went 4-for-4 with a career-high eight RBIs in a 15-4 win over Colorado.

1998 — Seattle’s Alex Rodriguez hit his 40th homer to become the third player in baseball history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same season.

2001 — Roger Clemens became the first pitcher in major league history to go 20-1, pitching the New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2001 — Albert Pujols set a National League rookie RBI record as St. Louis beat Milwaukee 8-2. Pujols drove in three runs to give him 120 RBIs, breaking the mark of 119 set by Wally Berger in 1930 for the Boston Braves.

2008 — Baseball’s instant replay system produced its first reversal when Tampa Bay’s Carlos Pena had a two-run double changed to a three-run homer during the fourth inning against Minnesota.

2011 — Mariano Rivera set the major league record with his 602nd save, closing out the New York Yankees’ 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers clinch winning record at Comerica Park for first time in 5 years

DETROIT – With their win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers guaranteed they will finish the season with a winning record at home for the first time in five years. The Tigers earned their 41st win at Comerica Park in style, beating the first-place White Sox...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Boston

Potential Wild Card Game Preview On Tap For Red Sox, Yankees On Friday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a week remains in Major League Baseball’s regular season. A lot still needs to get sorted out in the AL Wild Card race. As it stands now, the Red Sox own the top Wild Card spot, with the Yankees two games behind them. The Blue Jays are a game behind the Yankees and are very much still alive in the hunt. (The Mariners, a game behind the Blue Jays, are technically still alive, too.) Yet with a Red Sox-Yankees series on tap for the weekend at Fenway, and a Yankees-Blue Jays series scheduled for next week, a...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Denny Mclain
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Ken Caminiti
Person
Homer
Person
Ralph Kiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The St Louis Cardinals#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Chicago Cubs#Lefty Grove#The Detroit Tigers#The Texas Rangers#The California Angels#Nl#The Cincinnati Reds#The White Sox#National League#The Boston Braves#Tampa Bay#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

582K+
Followers
319K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy